Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $1.99. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 12,966 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Precision Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

