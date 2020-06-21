ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.73

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 1023170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 130,069 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

