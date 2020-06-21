Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after acquiring an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

