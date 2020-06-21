PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of PS Business Parks worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 178,228 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 504.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 130,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

