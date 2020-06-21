Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.57

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q&K International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

About Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.