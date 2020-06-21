R Douglas Rose Purchases 1,400 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $13,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

