Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) vs. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Head to Head Review

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rapid7 and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 12 1 3.00 Okta 0 5 13 0 2.72

Rapid7 presently has a consensus price target of $61.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Okta has a consensus price target of $176.39, suggesting a potential downside of 11.00%. Given Rapid7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Okta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and Okta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $326.95 million 7.58 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -66.33 Okta $586.07 million 42.14 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -142.58

Rapid7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -18.70% -55.85% -7.27% Okta -33.34% -44.99% -9.58%

Summary

Rapid7 beats Okta on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries for cyber security; InsightOps, which simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting by centralizing data from customers' network into a secure location; and Komand software. Further, the company provides consulting services in the areas of cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

