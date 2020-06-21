Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to post $57.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Re/Max reported sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year sales of $263.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.01 million to $264.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $287.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.23 million to $293.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 44.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 2,269.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

