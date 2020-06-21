Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 10%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.43 and last traded at $176.56, approximately 535,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 374,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

