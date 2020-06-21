Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.99

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 852913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,549 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $206,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,907,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,549 shares of company stock worth $2,546,204. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.