Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $646.33

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $646.33 and last traded at $643.92, with a volume of 2035075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $597.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,853 shares of company stock valued at $119,202,312. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

