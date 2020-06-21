Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 640,337 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,030,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

