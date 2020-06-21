Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $78.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.40 million. Repligen posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $315.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $319.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $370.66 million, with estimates ranging from $361.90 million to $376.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $61,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,461.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $179,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,993 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,153. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

