Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 4,996 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 60.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Apple by 26.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,814,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $461,420,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 319.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.