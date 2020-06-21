Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,205.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,364 shares of company stock worth $98,850 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Retrophin by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 57,746 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Retrophin by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth $491,000.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

