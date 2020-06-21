Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 8,554 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

