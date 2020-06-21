Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $131,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,538,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

RCI stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

