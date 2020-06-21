Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 180

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the subject of several other research reports. VSA Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Asia Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.05).

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 148 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.54. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 233 ($2.97). The company has a market capitalization of $257.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Nick Clarke bought 36,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($63,624.18).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

