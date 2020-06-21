Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.35

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 53600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,560,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,692,630. Insiders have bought 356,300 shares of company stock valued at $269,398 over the last ninety days.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

