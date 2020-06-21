RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 33.3%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) was down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 695,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 750,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

