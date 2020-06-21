Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Critical Analysis

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Saul Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.69%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $231.52 million 3.26 $51.72 million $3.08 10.55 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.90 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.02

Saul Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 22.53% 19.98% 3.18% Diversified Healthcare Trust -8.93% -3.64% -1.55%

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

