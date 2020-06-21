Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.41

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 333.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

