Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.19

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $170.19, with a volume of 88136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,879 shares of company stock worth $108,784,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

