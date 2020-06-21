Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Shares Up 33.3%

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 595,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 413% from the average session volume of 116,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.82 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

