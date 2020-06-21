Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 42,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,359,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 125.33%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

