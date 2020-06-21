Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,215.00

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1,215.00 and last traded at C$1,207.08, with a volume of 416799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,174.98.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$830.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,030.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$708.93. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,043.97.

In other news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,055.12, for a total value of C$65,417.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,747,798.46. Also, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,044.81, for a total value of C$356,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,412. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,247.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

