Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Increases By 6.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of PZG opened at $1.10 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.38.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

