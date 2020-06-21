Short Interest in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Drops By 12.9%

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 72.4% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

WWD stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

