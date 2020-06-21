Short Interest in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Declines By 8.6%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of XLNX opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

