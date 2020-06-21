Short Interest in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Drops By 7.8%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xunlei by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xunlei by 1,501.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Xunlei by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

