Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading 26.7% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.28, 325,750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 29,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.1736434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

