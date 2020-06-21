SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $42,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

