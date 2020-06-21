Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

