Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stock Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sony were worth $31,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sony by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sony by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sony by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sony by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sony by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.09. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

