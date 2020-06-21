SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.54

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.54 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 5542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

