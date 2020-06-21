SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.30

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.30 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 237765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBI. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

