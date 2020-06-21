Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of SRC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

