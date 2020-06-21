Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYBT. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

SYBT opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $824.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,411 shares of company stock valued at $379,459. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

