Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.68. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 999,755 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SUNW shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

