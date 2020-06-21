Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $195.63

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.63 and last traded at $191.24, with a volume of 11607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.88.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,917 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,644. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

