Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.28 on Friday. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

