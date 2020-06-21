TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

MRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

MRKR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.53. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

