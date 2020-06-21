Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Taylor Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

