TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of TCF Financial worth $42,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

