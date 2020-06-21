Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $201.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,688 shares of company stock valued at $44,931,906. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

