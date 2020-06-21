Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 933614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,159,000.

About Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

