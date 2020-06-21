TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.42

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 10123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

