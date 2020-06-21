TheStreet Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.92.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,006,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,533,596 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 799,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.