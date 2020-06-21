TheStreet Lowers MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.35.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.