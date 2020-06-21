Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 1,347,830 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 394,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

